Man in his 20s killed after being hit by a car while crossing York Road in Leeds
Police have confirmed that a young man has died after being struck by a car on York Road in Seacroft.
At 5.20pm on December 30 a blue Vauxhall Crossland collided with the man as he crossed the A64 York Road near the junction with Moresdale Lane.
Emergency services attended the scene and the pedestrian was given medical treatment.
Read More
The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.
There is a pedestrian crossing at the junction but police have not revealed whether the man was using it at the time.
Officers are appealing for information regarding the collision and anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage in the area at the time is asked to contact Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101 quoting log 1168 of 30th or via the website www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat