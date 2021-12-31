Man in his 20s killed after being hit by a car while crossing York Road in Leeds

A64 York Road at Moresdale Lane junction

At 5.20pm on December 30 a blue Vauxhall Crossland collided with the man as he crossed the A64 York Road near the junction with Moresdale Lane.

Emergency services attended the scene and the pedestrian was given medical treatment.

The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.

There is a pedestrian crossing at the junction but police have not revealed whether the man was using it at the time.