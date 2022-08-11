Dewsbury man with Wakefield connections believed to have breached conditions of release from prison

A man from Dewsbury is wanted on recall to prison as he is believed to have breached the conditions of his release.

By Tom Coates
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 3:01 pm

Damien Flanagan, 32, has served part of a sentence for an assault and was released from prison earlier this year.

However, West Yorkshire Police have now launched an appeal for information which could assist in locating him.

Police have issued an appeal for information. Image: West Yorkshire Police

He is described as being around 5ft 9in tall and of slim build and West Yorkshire Police have said he has connections to Wakefield.

Police have also confirmed he frequents the Pontefract area as well as Wakefield.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with police in Wakefield on 101 or by using the live chat function on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Alternatively, information which could help to locate him can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or on their official website.