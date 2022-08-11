Lamborghini pictured with car on top of its bonnet at busy Leeds junction following crash

A Lamborghini was involved in a crash at a busy Leeds junction earlier today and has been pictured with another car on its bonnet.

By Tom Coates
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 2:39 pm
Updated Thursday, 11th August 2022, 2:39 pm

The collision was with a Hyundai and police were called to the junction of Whitehall Road and Dixon Lane at 10:24am.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10.24am today, police were called to a road traffic collision involving a Lamborghini and a Hyundai at the junction of Whitehall Road and Dixon Lane in Leeds.

The Lamborghini ended up with another car on its bonnet. Image: Ryan Odgers

"There were no serious injuries.”

