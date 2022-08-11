Lamborghini pictured with car on top of its bonnet at busy Leeds junction following crash

The collision was with a Hyundai and police were called to the junction of Whitehall Road and Dixon Lane at 10:24am.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10.24am today, police were called to a road traffic collision involving a Lamborghini and a Hyundai at the junction of Whitehall Road and Dixon Lane in Leeds.
"There were no serious injuries.”