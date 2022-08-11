Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samir Rafiq was driving the blue Ford Transit, that was suspected to be stolen, when police tried to pull him over in Bradford on April 29 last year.

But he put his foot down and reached three times the 30mph limit, prosecutor Jennifer Coldham told Leeds Crown Court.

He ran red lights, went the wrong way round a roundabout on the A650 before mounting and driving along the pavement in Leeds.

Two passengers jumped out and fled before Rafiq followed on foot in the direction of Jenkinson Close in Holbeck.

He was quickly apprehended by an officer and a large combat knife fell out of his clothing.

The van was searched and a large bag of cannabis was also located.

Rafiq, who was 19 at the time, gave no comments during interview.

He has no previous convictions, but a caution for possession of cocaine.

A probation report suggested the 20-year-old was asked to transport drugs and feared for his family’s safety if he refused.

He claims he was told to keep driving during the chase by the two passengers, whom he said were the dealers.

Rafiq, of Rowland Road, Leeds, admitted dangerous driving and possession of a bladed article.

Mitigating, Howard Shaw said: “Young, naive and stupid is possibly the best description of this young man.

"He does not seek to excuse his behaviour in any shape or form and takes full responsibility.

"He has brought a great deal of shame on his family and bitterly regrets falling in with this bad crowd.

“He is trying to put his life back on track.”

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar told Rafiq: “You drove at high speeds not caring for other road users.

"It’s easy to come to court and make all these excuses that you did not mention to the police when you were interviewed.”

He told Rafiq he “thoroughly deserved” a custodial sentence, but said: “I’m going to give you another chance to see if you can chage your ways.”