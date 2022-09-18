'Cowardly' thug smashed pint glass over worker's head in Box bar in Headingley

Thomas William Silverwood threw with the glass “with as much force as he could muster” at the head of the door worker in Box on the evening of July 11.

The court heard the Otley Road pub had been busy because of the football match between England and Italy.

Prosecutor Zereen Alam-Cheetham said that Silverwood had been with a group of rowdy drinkers, one of which was escorted out by the security worker.

Box in Headingley.

Silverwood, of Bowood Avenue, Meanwood, then picked up the pint glass and aimed it at the back of the man’s head.

It shattered on impact and left a 1.5-inch gash.

Asked by a member of staff why he did it, 27-year-old Silverwood replied: “Because he was being a c***.”

Caught on the pub’s CCTV, Silverwood was arrested but gave no comments during his police interview.

He has 14 previous convictions for 19 offences, including conspiracy to rob for which he received a 12-year sentence in 2014.

He had been part of a gang that carried out armed raids on pubs and restaurants across Leeds.

He was out on licence at the time of this offence and has since been jailed for 12 months for dangerous driving.

Silverwood admitted a charge of causing actual bodily harm to the pub worker.

Mitigating, Rhianydd Clement said: “He knows the impact his offending will have.

"He is at a turning point in his life, he does not want to continue down this path, finding himself in and out of prison.

"He can’t offer an explanation, he spontaneously threw that glass. He is remorseful.”

But Judge Robin Mairs told him he made the choice to drink and be violent.

He added: “You threw that glass with as much force as you could muster in a very crowded area.

"This was as cowardly as it was needless.

"This is the kind of violence in public areas by young men fuelled by drink that the public is sick and tired of.

"Your time in custody has not stopped your offending.”