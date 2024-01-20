Over a hundred cannabis plants and a number of stolen car parts have been seized by police in an operation to combat crime in Dewsbury

Officers from the Dewsbury Neighbourhood Policing Team are appealing for information after locating the drugs and car parts in an early morning raid on a commercial property on Huddersfield Road in the Ravensthorpe area.

Dewsbury police and colleagues from the district's specialist Catch and Control team executed a warrant at premises on Calder Wharf Mills on Monday (January 15) as part of a larger investigation into organised crime.

Over 100 cannabis plans were seized in the early morning raid in Dewsbury. Picture by West Yorkshire Police

On entering, they found a cannabis factory with more than a hundred plants along with a number of car parts. Several of the parts have so far confirmed to have been stolen.

Sergeant Stuart Clarke of the Dewsbury and Mirfield NPT, said: “Organised criminal activity is a blight on our communities and we are continuing to investigate following the discovery of a substantial cannabis farm, and also some stolen car parts in a police warrant on Monday.

“Officers have now seized items from the location and I would ask anyone who has information which could assist our enquiries to contact officers at the NPT on 101 or the Crimestoppers charity.

Police also found a large number of car parts, of which many have been confirmed stolen. Picture by West Yorkshire Police

“I also want to thank those who do come forwards with information and intelligence about crime in their communities.

“Intelligence is always recorded and assessed and can lead to operations such as the one executed this week."