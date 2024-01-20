Dewsbury: Cannabis plants and stolen car parts seized by police in early morning raid on commercial property
Over a hundred cannabis plants and a number of stolen car parts have been seized by police in an operation to combat crime in Dewsbury
Officers from the Dewsbury Neighbourhood Policing Team are appealing for information after locating the drugs and car parts in an early morning raid on a commercial property on Huddersfield Road in the Ravensthorpe area.
Dewsbury police and colleagues from the district's specialist Catch and Control team executed a warrant at premises on Calder Wharf Mills on Monday (January 15) as part of a larger investigation into organised crime.
On entering, they found a cannabis factory with more than a hundred plants along with a number of car parts. Several of the parts have so far confirmed to have been stolen.
Sergeant Stuart Clarke of the Dewsbury and Mirfield NPT, said: “Organised criminal activity is a blight on our communities and we are continuing to investigate following the discovery of a substantial cannabis farm, and also some stolen car parts in a police warrant on Monday.
“Officers have now seized items from the location and I would ask anyone who has information which could assist our enquiries to contact officers at the NPT on 101 or the Crimestoppers charity.
“I also want to thank those who do come forwards with information and intelligence about crime in their communities.
“Intelligence is always recorded and assessed and can lead to operations such as the one executed this week."
Police are asking that anyone with information about suspected criminal activity contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.