Leeds drug bust: Four arrested in Beeston as police seize large quantity of heroin, crack cocaine and weapons
Shortly before 11am today (Monday) officers from the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a drugs warrant at an address in Burlington Road, Beeston.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Two men, aged 40 and 45, and two women, aged 28 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
“A large quantity of of heroin and crack cocaine was recovered from the address along with weapons, including combat knives and a metal bat.
“Those arrested remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing.
“The warrant is the latest activity in ongoing work by Leeds South NPT to tackle the organised supply of Class A drugs and associated crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.”