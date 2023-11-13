A large quantity of heroin and crack cocaine as well as a set of weapons were seized during a police drugs bust in Leeds.

Shortly before 11am today (Monday) officers from the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a drugs warrant at an address in Burlington Road, Beeston.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Two men, aged 40 and 45, and two women, aged 28 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

“A large quantity of of heroin and crack cocaine was recovered from the address along with weapons, including combat knives and a metal bat.

Officers from the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a drugs warrant at an address in Burlington Road, Beeston. Photo: Google

“Those arrested remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing.