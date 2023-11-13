Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds drug bust: Four arrested in Beeston as police seize large quantity of heroin, crack cocaine and weapons

A large quantity of heroin and crack cocaine as well as a set of weapons were seized during a police drugs bust in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 13th Nov 2023, 18:31 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 18:34 GMT
Shortly before 11am today (Monday) officers from the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a drugs warrant at an address in Burlington Road, Beeston.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Two men, aged 40 and 45, and two women, aged 28 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

“A large quantity of of heroin and crack cocaine was recovered from the address along with weapons, including combat knives and a metal bat.

Officers from the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a drugs warrant at an address in Burlington Road, Beeston. Photo: GoogleOfficers from the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a drugs warrant at an address in Burlington Road, Beeston. Photo: Google
“Those arrested remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

“The warrant is the latest activity in ongoing work by Leeds South NPT to tackle the organised supply of Class A drugs and associated crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.”