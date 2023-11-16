Leeds police make four arrests after seizing drugs, cash and weapons during Beeston raid
Officers from the Leeds South neighbourhood policing team (NPT) raided the property in Beeston on Monday (November 13). They had obtained a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Police found a “significant amount” of suspected Class A drugs as well as cash and weapons, which were all seized. Four people were arrested at the property for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession of offensive weapons in a private place.
An investigation is ongoing and police are trying to obtain a closure order for the property, to make it illegal for anyone but the landlord to enter.
