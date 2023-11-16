Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds police make four arrests after seizing drugs, cash and weapons during Beeston raid

Four people have been arrested after police seized drugs, cash and weapons from a house in Leeds.
By Abbey Maclure
Published 16th Nov 2023, 11:03 GMT
The property in Beeston, Leeds, was raided this week (Photo by West Yorkshire Police)

Officers from the Leeds South neighbourhood policing team (NPT) raided the property in Beeston on Monday (November 13). They had obtained a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Police found a “significant amount” of suspected Class A drugs as well as cash and weapons, which were all seized. Four people were arrested at the property for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession of offensive weapons in a private place.

An investigation is ongoing and police are trying to obtain a closure order for the property, to make it illegal for anyone but the landlord to enter.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds South NPT said: “Significant amount of suspected Class A drugs, cash and weapons have been seized.

“Four persons were arrested from the address for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession of offensive weapons in a private place.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing and charges are currently being sought. A closure order is also being sought in relation to the property.”