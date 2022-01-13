Detectives investigating Christmas Eve armed robbery in Leeds release CCTV images

Detectives investigating a Christmas Eve armed robbery in Leeds have released CCTV images showing the clothing worn by the suspects.

By Daniel Sheridan
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 8:23 am
Updated Thursday, 13th January 2022, 8:24 am

He attempted to jump over the counter and tried to break into a jewellery cabinet, police said.

He left empty-handed and escaped on the back of a motorcycle ridden by a second suspect.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Both men had their faces covered with helmets but detectives are appealing for anyone who may recognise them from their clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC 908 Thimm at Leeds District CID quoting reference 13210664267 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

