The Stonebridge Beck scheme is located on the site of Stonebridge Mills, a grade II listed old mill.

Stonebridge Mills played a key role in the development of Farnley and neighbouring Wortley, dating back to the early 1800s when the water-powered woollen mill was a focal point of the local community.

Caddick Construction began work to redevelop the derelict mill buildings and brownfield site in May 2020, on behalf of developers Rushbond Plc and Advent Developments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two show homes on the new Stonebridge Beck development in Farnley are opening to the public.

The company planned to deliver 112 homes in total, with 82 of the homes being new-build contemporary style houses, alongside the regeneration of the derelict former mill buildings and cottages creating a further 30 homes.

Two show homes, as well as the sales centre, as now opening to the public for viewing this weekend.

From Saturday, January 15, homebuyers will be able to look at the 'Wren' and 'Maple' style homes, which are located adjacent to Farnley Beck.

Both the have been designed by interior design specialist Pip Hobman to showcase the exceptional lifestyle and fabulous specification residents can expect.

The Stonebridge Beck scheme is located on the site of Stonebridge Mills, a grade II listed old mill.

The Wren is a two bedroom home. It includes a spacious kitchen/dining area, separate lounge and downstairs cloakroom.

Meanwhile the Maple is a four-bedroom property. It is arranged over three floors and offers a balcony, integral garage and en-suite to the master bedroom.

They are available to view on an appointment-only basis.

Tim Reeve, on behalf of joint developers Rushbond Plc and Advent Developments, said: “We are delighted that the show homes are now available to view and really demonstrate what this truly unique scheme has to offer.

"We have had significant interest already and the opening of the show homes will now allow potential buyers to view the impressive homes and get a real appreciation of their quality and the strong sense of community we are creating.”

On completion the ambitious scheme will include mill townhouses, cottages, new build heritage properties and contemporary style new homes ranging from two to five bedrooms, with private parking and gardens.

The townhouses in the converted mill retain many of the original features such as high ceilings and large windows to maximise the abundance of natural light.

Meanwhile, the original mill pond, water tower and chimney are also being lovingly restored to provide a lasting reminder of the site’s industrial past.

Giselle Ledgard, Homes Advisor, added: “The seamless combination of sympathetic restoration and contemporary new-build really sets this scheme apart from anything else in the area. It will appeal to a wide range of buyers from first timers, to growing families and retirees.

“It is hard to believe this extensive tree-lined natural parkland environment, surrounded by green space, is so close to Leeds city centre, the road network and has numerous schools and local amenities on the door step.”

Sales at the 112 home development are strong with 27 per cent of the homes already reserved off-plan, developers said.

Prices start from £210,000.

To arrange an appointment to view the new show homes please call 07837 116 469.

The history of Stonebridge Mill:

The main mill building was built around 1800. It was a fulling, carding and scribbling mill and later a engine house and boiler house were added.

The row of three cottages and the time keeper's officer was built around 1830. The stone-slated cottages were built as homes for the workers at the mills.

A row of workshops were also built around that time. These workshops were built as the stores, weaving shop, shrinking room and stores, and hot press room with spinning rooms above.

This is known as it was described in the 1819 Insurance Policy for Thomas Pawson, who was the builder of Stonebridge Mills.

Despite being in some form of industrial use for around 150 years, the site was derelict for many years before being purchased by developers.

This building is listed under the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act 1990 as amended for its special architectural or historic interest.