Nathan Thompson, 32, had been riding on his motorbike when it was involved in a collision with a Honda Jazz car on Leeds Road in Bradford at 11.45pm on Wednesday, February 1. Dozens of floral tributes were left on the stretch of road outside Cafe Akbar, many with moving messages from friends and loved ones.

His partner, Faye Louise, has revealed that some of the tributes were stolen shortly after 3am on February 4 by a man who jumped out of a van. Ms Louise shared CCTV footage of the theft on Facebook, which you can view above, and wrote: “Someone has come to the scene and taken the basket/balloons/photographs I put down for Nathan from me and his children!

"I don’t know where it’s gone or why, but to take this you need to have cut off the rope that I had tied it there with! I can’t comprehend why someone would do this but I need this back there ASAP. How vile can people get, as a family we are already going through the worst possible thing.”

Tributes had been left to "one in a million" Nathan Thompson, who died in a crash while riding his motorbike in Bradford.

The driver of the car in the fatal crash, a 28-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and remains on bail pending further enquiries.