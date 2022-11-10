Judge tells drug grower he doesn't like cannabis, before joking - 'I don't mean my own personal consumption'

Judge Christopher Batty was dealing with used car salesman Owen Simmonds who admitted growing 21 cannabis plants at a property in Carlton Street, Horbury in May 2020.

Few details of the case were disclosed and no mitigation was heard at Leeds Crown Court this week, but it was confirmed that a woman had been dealt with at the magistrates’ court last month after she admitted allowing the premises to be used for growing the illegal drug. She was handed a £500 fine.

Judge Batty told 31-year-old Simmonds, of Church Lane Avenue, Wakefield, that he would suspend the inevitable jail sentence and said: “I do not like cannabis....I do not mean my own personal consumption, I have never tried it.

The plants were found at the property on Carlton Street in Horbury.

"It’s dangerous. It’s not good for people. I know people and have heard stories in this court, particularly youngsters, in which it has affected their mental health.

"I take a dim view on those who grow or supply it, but I can take an exceptional course in this case.

“It does cross the custody threshold. It’s a determined attempt to break the law.”

Judge Batty said that after the female defendant was only handed a fine, it would be unfair to send Simmonds directly into custody.

