Crown Court Round-Up: Leeds criminals that have faced justice this week

A PCSO who faked the theft of her car to claim on the insurance, and a 16-year-old who ran drug-dealing network on Leeds estates are among those to have faced justice this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kelly Price and Darren Price

The husband and wife were both jailed this week after trying to pull a scam in which they claimed their car had been stolen to claim back on insurance. Kelly Price, a 33-year-old former PCSO for West Yorkshire Police in Leeds, and 37-year-old Darren Price were both handed three-month jail sentences.

Fiona had reported that her vehicle had been stolen from a layby in Burnsall, North Yorkshire, but concerns about the legitimacy of the report were raised immediately. Officers later found discrepancies each account and the pair were arrested.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those who are facing time behind bars this week. (Top l-r) Marikseio Mucaj, Fatjon Mustaraj and Joseph Foster. (Bttom l-r) Darren Gibson, Callum Clayton and Fiona Price. (pics by WYP and National World).

Callum Clayton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clayton was just 16-year-old when an undercover police operation found to be at the centre of a heroin and crack cocaine business operating around the Harehills area.

Clayton supplied officers with drugs on several occasions, ran “drug line” phone contacts for addicts and orchestrated dealers below him in the chain.

Now 18, he was jailed for 43 months at Leeds Crown Court.

Darren Gibson

Knife-wielding Gibson said he wanted to be shot dead by officers after they were called to a street in Wortley during an early-morning disturbance. He tried to get into a police car by attempting to smash the window of their car as the terrified officers retreated.

The 53-year-old was eventually Tasered after repeating his desire to be shot and killed. He has 35 previous convictions, including threatening behaviour, possessing an offensive weapon, common assault, ABH and making threats with an offensive weapon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was jailed for 20 months with the judge telling him: “It was, understandably, a truly terrifying experience for these officers. You did not want to cause harm, you wanted them to harm you.”

Joseph Foster

Angry thug Foster kicked a motorist in the head and stamped on him during an argument on a petrol-station forecourt. He opened his car door into the victim’s car at the Esso garage on Castleford’s Willowbridge Lane, before demanding he move his vehicle.

When the victim said he would move his car “in a second”, Foster lost his temper and walked up to the man and punched him several times to the face and body. With the stricken man left lying on the floor, the 20-year-old kicked him to the head, then stamped on his arms and legs.

He was only 18 at the time of the incident but has 16 previous convictions. The attack predates his last offence in which he was jailed for more than seven years in November 2021 for robbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was given an additional 20 weeks’ jail after admitting causing ABH.

Marikseio Mucaj and Fatjon Mustaraj

The pair were jailed this week after police seized more than £677,000 worth of cannabis from a warehouse in Leeds. On July 9, officers used a drugs warrant to enter premises in Cross Green, which was believed to be being run by an organised crime group in the city.