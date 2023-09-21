Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Two men jailed after nearly £700,000 of cannabis seized from Leeds warehouse with links to organised crime

Two men have been jailed after police seized almost £700,000 worth of cannabis from a warehouse in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 21st Sep 2023, 17:21 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 17:37 BST
Marikseio Mucaj, 31 and Fatjon Mustaraj, 19, both of no fixed address, were both jailed for two years at Leeds Crown Court today (Thursday) after they pleaded guilty to production of cannabis.

On July 9 this year, officers from the Inner North West Leeds Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) executed a misuse of drugs warrant at premises in Cross Green.

Officers gained entry to a barricaded warehouse in Felnex Close and found it was being used for cannabis production.

Marikseio Mucaj and Fatjon Mustaraj were both jailed for two yearsqMarikseio Mucaj and Fatjon Mustaraj were both jailed for two yearsq
Enquiries at the scene led to the arrests of Mucaj and Mustaraj, who were both later charged with production of cannabis.

Cannabis with a total street value of £677,250 was recovered from the premises, which was believed to be being run by an organised crime group in the city.

The NPT would like to thank their colleagues from the Inner East NPT for their assistance in this matter.