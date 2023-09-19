Knife-wielding Leeds thug told police he 'wanted to be shot dead' as he tried to get at terrified officers
Officers were called to Holdforth Close in Wortley at around 5.20am on July 12 following a 999 call about Darren Gibson who was threatening to kill himself and “slash his own throat”.
Body-worn camera footage from the arriving two officers was played to Leeds Crown Court, and Gibson could be seen coming from the back of his home into the street and was heard screaming: “Have you got guns? I will stab anyone who comes near me. I want to be f****** shot.”
The 53-year-old then tried to get into the car and was trying to smash the window with the knife. He eventually got the door open and threw the knife into the footwell and could be heard apologising.
Prosecutor Jeremy Hill-Baker said Gibson then went back into his home and was heard shouting again that he wanted “officers with guns” to kill him. He was eventually coaxed out of the property and Tasered by officers to incapacitate him.
During his police interview he said he was sorry for his actions and wanted to apologise to the officers involved. He later admitted a charge of affray and possession of a bladed article.
He has 35 previous convictions, including threatening behaviour, possessing an offensive weapon, common assault, ABH and making threats with an offensive weapon.
Mitigating, Alex Menary said Gibson would “often get into trouble” after drinking and taking drugs, and on this occasion had been taking cocaine and drinking. He said there was a “long period of low mood” which culminated in his erratic behaviour.
He said: “His professed aim was that the police would arrive with guns and it would be a poor outcome for him. He clearly acted in a terrifying manner.”
He said there had been a significant gap in his offending for several years because he had been “stable”, and was working as a DJ and later as a gardener.
Judge Neil Clark jailed Gibson for 20 months and told him: “It was, understandably, a truly terrifying experience for these officers. You did not want to cause harm, you wanted them to harm you.”