Police have named the man who was fatally stabbed in Dewsbury over the weekend, as seven men are charged with his murder.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shahmus Hussain, a 36-year-old from Dewsbury, was fatally stabbed in Crow Nest Park at around 8.10pm last Saturday (July 12) following an incident of disorder.

As part of a rapid investigation by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team of West Yorkshire Police, the seven men have been charged with murder and are currently in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Floral tributes left at Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury

They are due to appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court today (July 17).

The men charged are:

Saqlain Ali, aged 21, of Pilgrim Drive, Dewsbury.

Basit Ali, aged 31, of Pilgrim Drive, Dewsbury.

Sakeb Khan, aged 32, of Pilgrim Drive, Dewsbury.

Asim Akram, aged 20, of Pilgrim Crescent, Dewsbury.

Faizaan Akram, aged 18, of Pilgrim Crescent, Dewsbury.

Zeeshan Khan, aged 18, of Pilgrim Crescent, Dewsbury.

Asif Azeem, aged 23, of Groves Hall Road, Dewsbury.

A 44-year-old man from Dewsbury was arrested earlier this week and has now been released under investigation. A 23-year-old Dewsbury man has also been released on police bail.

Police continue their investigation into the offence, which is being treated as a localised and isolated incident, and are asking anyone who may have information to reach out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information can be provided to the HMET investigation team by calling West Yorkshire Police on 101 or online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1860 of 12/7.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.