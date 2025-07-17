Crow Nest Park Dewsbury: Seven charged with murder as police name victim
Shahmus Hussain, a 36-year-old from Dewsbury, was fatally stabbed in Crow Nest Park at around 8.10pm last Saturday (July 12) following an incident of disorder.
As part of a rapid investigation by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team of West Yorkshire Police, the seven men have been charged with murder and are currently in custody.
They are due to appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court today (July 17).
The men charged are:
- Saqlain Ali, aged 21, of Pilgrim Drive, Dewsbury.
- Basit Ali, aged 31, of Pilgrim Drive, Dewsbury.
- Sakeb Khan, aged 32, of Pilgrim Drive, Dewsbury.
- Asim Akram, aged 20, of Pilgrim Crescent, Dewsbury.
- Faizaan Akram, aged 18, of Pilgrim Crescent, Dewsbury.
- Zeeshan Khan, aged 18, of Pilgrim Crescent, Dewsbury.
- Asif Azeem, aged 23, of Groves Hall Road, Dewsbury.
A 44-year-old man from Dewsbury was arrested earlier this week and has now been released under investigation. A 23-year-old Dewsbury man has also been released on police bail.
Police continue their investigation into the offence, which is being treated as a localised and isolated incident, and are asking anyone who may have information to reach out.
Information can be provided to the HMET investigation team by calling West Yorkshire Police on 101 or online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1860 of 12/7.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.