Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed in a park in Dewsbury.

The incident happened in Crow Nest Park, off Heckmondwike Road, in the Dewsbury Moor area of the town on Saturday night (July 12).

At 8.17pm emergency services were called to a report that a man had been stabbed in the park following an incident of disorder involving a group of males. Paramedics provided emergency treatment to the man and an air ambulance attended, but it was confirmed a short time later that the man, aged in his 30s, had died.

The park is currently closed while officers and crime scene investigators work to establish exactly what has taken place.

Crime scenes are also in place on nearby Pilgrim Drive and Pilgrim Crescent, and it can be confirmed that police were called to a report of disorder involving several people fighting on Pilgrim Drive at 8.11pm shortly before the incident in the park.

Patrols have been stepped up in the area to provide public reassurance.

Three males have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incidents.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “We have launched a murder investigation after a man sadly suffered fatal injuries while being attacked with a bladed article in Crow Nest Park.

“We believe this was a targeted attack and there is no wider threat to members of the public.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who was in Crow Nest Park or around Pilgrim Drive or Pilgrim Crescent who may have seen anything that could assist with our enquiries to please come forward.

“We have added patrols in the area and a significant number of detectives are investigating this tragic incident, please approach them if you have any information or concerns.”

Information can be provided to the investigation team by calling West Yorkshire Police on 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1860 of 12/7.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.