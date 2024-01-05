Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cordon has been in place after reports of a shooting in south Leeds. Here’s everything we know so far...

What happened?

Armed officers were deployed to the scene and found a 27-year-old man with a wound to his leg. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

A cordon has been in place after reports of a shooting in Cross Flatts Park, Beeston. Picture: NW

A cordon has been in place after reports of a shooting in Cross Flatts Park, Beeston. Picture: NW

When and where did this happen?

Police were called to Cross Flatts Park in the Beeston area of Leeds after reports of a shooting at 9.30pm on Wednesday night (January 3). Forensic examinations were ongoing at the scene on Thursday afternoon.

The entrance to Cross Flatts Park was cordoned off from Preston Parade, as well as large sections of the park.

Have there been any arrests?

No arrests have been made at this stage and police enquiries remain ongoing.

What has been said?

Residents at the scene told the Yorkshire Evening Post that the area within the park has become renowned for anti-social behaviour in recent years. One resident said it is a “very bad area”, with those congregating at the scene often drinking.

What should I do if I have any information?

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information or footage that will assist this investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 or by using the 101LiveChat facility online. The crime reference number is 13240005195.