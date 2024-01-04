A police investigation has been ongoing at a park in Leeds following a reported shooting.

A cordon has been in place through the centre of Cross Flatts Park in the Beeston area of the city today (Thursday) after police were called to reports of a shooting at 9.30pm last night.

Armed officers were deployed to the area and found a 27-year-old man with a wound to his leg. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Residents at the scene told the YEP that the area within the park has become renowned for anti-social behaviour in recent years.

Police are urging anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101 or by using the livechat facility online. The crime reference number is 13240005195.

Below are a selection of photos from the scene.

