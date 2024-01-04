Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

12 pictures from Cross Flatts Park in Beeston, Leeds, after man shot in the leg as police investigate

A police investigation has been ongoing at a park in Leeds following a reported shooting.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 4th Jan 2024, 17:14 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 17:15 GMT

A cordon has been in place through the centre of Cross Flatts Park in the Beeston area of the city today (Thursday) after police were called to reports of a shooting at 9.30pm last night.

Armed officers were deployed to the area and found a 27-year-old man with a wound to his leg. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Residents at the scene told the YEP that the area within the park has become renowned for anti-social behaviour in recent years.

Police are urging anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101 or by using the livechat facility online. The crime reference number is 13240005195.

Below are a selection of photos from the scene.

Armed police were called to Cross Flatts Park in Beeston at 9.30pm on Wednesday evening

1. Cross Flatts Park

Armed police were called to Cross Flatts Park in Beeston at 9.30pm on Wednesday evening Photo: YEP

A cordon has been in place through the centre of Cross Flatts Park in Beeston today (Thursday) following a reported shooting

2. Cordon

A cordon has been in place through the centre of Cross Flatts Park in Beeston today (Thursday) following a reported shooting Photo: YEP

The entrance to Cross Flatts Park from was cordoned off from Preston Parade, as well as a large section of the park.

3. Cordon

The entrance to Cross Flatts Park from was cordoned off from Preston Parade, as well as a large section of the park. Photo: YEP

Police are appealing for appealing for information regarding the incident

4. Appeal

Police are appealing for appealing for information regarding the incident Photo: YEP

The ambulance service called police to let them know that there had been a shooting in the area.

5. Ambulance

The ambulance service called police to let them know that there had been a shooting in the area. Photo: YEP

A number of residents who walked past the scene said that it is often the site of anti-social behaviour.

6. Anti-social behaviour

A number of residents who walked past the scene said that it is often the site of anti-social behaviour. Photo: YEP

