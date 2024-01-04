Cross Flatts Beeston: Police launch investigation after suspected shooting in Leeds park leave one injured
Police were called to a suspected shooting in Beeston late on Wednesday.
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a 27-year-old man was found with leg injuries in the Cross Flatts area of Leeds just after 9.30pm on yesterday (January 3).
An investigation have been launched into the suspected shooting and police is currently on the scene for forensic examination.
Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information or footage that will assist this investigation to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website stating the crime reference 13240005195.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.
Follow this blog for the latest updates:
Live as police appeal for information after suspected shooting in Beeston
Live from Cross Flatts Park
Location of police scene
Police have put up a cordon at Cross Flatts Park from Preston Parade.
According to YEP reporter Charles Gray, the park is cordoned off at the entrance from Preston Parade.
Photos show police cordon at Cross Flatts following a suspected firearms discharge on Wednesday.
West Yorkshire Police comment on ongoing investigation
In an email sent to local councillors, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "I would like to bring to your attention of a serious incident which took place on 3rd JANUARY 2024 at approximately 2130hrs. A firearm was used and discharge causing serious injuries to a victims leg. This is not believed to be life threatening.
"The investigation is at its infancy at this time with enquiries on going.
"The impact on the community is low in respect to the wider community being at risk at this time, however whilst the investigation in on going and all lines are being explore, there will be some impact due to the scene that is currently being examined."
Councillor comment
Hunslet and Riverside councillor Paul Wray commented on the incident on Nextdoor: "Cllr Mohammed Iqbal and I are aware of the ongoing police incident in relation to a firearm discharge on the 3rd of January at around 21:30.
"One person is in hospital and is being treated for an injurie to their leg.
"The police are currently conducting an investigation on site."
Police statement
West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "Police are appealing for information following a firearms discharge in Leeds.
"At 9.31pm yesterday (Wednesday), police received a report from the ambulance service that a man had been shot in the Cross Flatts area.
"Armed officers were deployed to the area and found a 27-year-old man with a wound to his leg.
"He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.
"Enquiries suggest the discharge occurred in Cross Flatts Park earlier in the evening and a scene is in place for forensic examination."