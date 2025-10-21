Prison inspectors have raised “critical safety concern” over rising suicide rates and illicit drug use at HMP Leeds.

An inspection report published today (Tuesday, October 21), by the HM Inspectorate of Prisons, raised concerns about the number of self-inflicted deaths at Leeds prison, with one of the highest rates in all adult men’s prisons over the last three years, particularly as there have been a further two suicides since the inspection.

Despite leaders taking active steps to respond to Prisons and Probation Ombudsman recommendations, a combination of mental health need and inadequate day-to-day support for those at risk of self-harm was placing vulnerable prisoners at risk and was described as a “serious threat to safety at the jail.”

Illicit drug use and availability was also said to be a major problem. Leeds was found to have the highest number of drug equipment finds and the second highest for drug finds among reception prisons. 37 per cent of surveyed prisoners said they had a drug or alcohol problem and 18 per cent said they had developed one inside.

HM Chief Inspector of Prisons, Charlie Taylor, said: “While some staff demonstrated care and professionalism, others were disengaged or unhelpful. One-to-one work with prisoners had stalled, with fewer than 3% of planned sessions delivered in the previous six months, and far too little had been done to tackle the very high levels of homelessness on release.

“Leeds has to cope with a high churn of prisoners with complex and challenging needs. The governor had set out priorities in consultation with staff and prisoners, and there was investment in leadership development and staff training.

“However, many of the concerns raised at our last inspection remained unaddressed and immediate action is required. Leaders must make sure that the needs of the most vulnerable prisoners are placed at the heart of this work to end the unacceptable numbers of suicides at the prison.”

The report said the governor had a “clear vision for the future of the prison” and was working hard to change its culture. The inspection team identified a rare and commendable initiative for school-aged children to visit their fathers in the early evening as an example of positive practice.

Despite this, the scale of the challenges at Leeds had limited the impact of these efforts, and outcomes for prisoners had deteriorated across every healthy prison test since the last inspection in 2022.

Inspectors found that 78 per cent of prisoners lived in overcrowded cells designed for one and time out of cell was described as “poor,” with around 40 per cent of the population spending up to 22 hours a day locked in their cells. Access to education and work was also limited.

Research carried out by the Howard League for Penal Reform, found that HMP Leeds is the second-most overcrowded prison in England behind HMP Durham. It currently holds 1,088 inmates, despite only housing regular capacity for 641 men.

Andrea Coomber KC (Hon.), Howard League CEO, said: “This appalling report highlights how chronic overcrowding in our prison system puts lives at risk. The urgent need for bold action to reduce the prison population is inescapable.

This prison is holding 500 more men than, by its own measure, it can hold in safety and decency. And many are locked in their cells for 22 hours a day. Such overcrowding is inhumane for the prisoners and puts unacceptable pressure on prison leaders and staff.

“Ministers must move decisively to save lives, protect staff and prevent more people being swept into deeper currents of self-harm, violence and despair.”

The report comes just days after figures obtained by Legal Expert, revealed that the number of prisoner-on-prisoner and prison staff assaults at Leeds prison has increased over the past five years.

In 2024/25, Leeds prison recorded 311 prisoner-on-prisoner assaults, up from 144 assaults five years earlier. The number of assaults on staff at the prison has risen from 95 in 2020/21 to 109 in 2024/25.

In June 2025, government research highlighted a worrying link between overcrowded conditions and increased violence in prisons, as offenders are nearly twenty per cent more likely to be involved in assaults in overpopulated jails.

Consequently, the government announced a £40 million investment in new security measures aimed at reducing violence behind bars.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “These statistics once again lay bare the extent of the crisis facing our prisons – with levels of violence, assaults on staff and self-harm far too high.

“The Government has made it clear it will do whatever we can to protect our hardworking staff – which is why we are trialling tasers in prisons and mandated protective body armour for prison officers working with the most dangerous offenders.

“But it is clear fundamental change is needed, which is why we’re also reforming our jails so they create better citizens, not better criminals.”

HMP Leeds is working to reduce the causes of violence and challenge those who perpetrate through the use of adjudications, incentives, and formal investigations where relevant.

In July, a report by the prison ombudsman into the death of convicted sex offender Milad Fathy, who a judge called a “woman’s worst nightmare,” found that 16 inmates had taken their own lives at HMP Leeds in the past five years.

Fathy was found dead in his cell at the Category B prison in Armley on January 29, 2023, just five days after he was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court to seven years in prison.