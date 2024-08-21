Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HMP Leeds is almost completely full, according to official prison figures that were released before recent disorder.

The jail, in Armley, was operating at more than 98 per cent of its capacity as of July 26. That figure is likely to rise even further as a result of an increasing number of rioters being sentenced for their parts in unrest across the country.

Latest prison figures have showed that HMP Leeds is almost at capacity. | Simon Hulme

In the latest data set, the population stood at 1,097 - with just 13 spaces remaining at the Category B jail on Stanningley Road.

It comes as HM Prison and Probation Services activated a contingency plan, dubbed 'Operation Early Dawn', in regions including Yorkshire to deal with transfers.

The mechanism means that offenders will only be summoned to a magistrates’ court when it is confirmed that a prison cell is ready for them, should they be remanded into custody.

In the meantime, they will be held in a police station until they are summoned to court.

In Leeds, six men have so far been jailed for their parts in disorder on August 3, as protests took place outside the city’s art gallery.

A further two were handed custodial sentences after posting comments online.

As part of Operation Early Dawn, assessments are made each morning about which defendants can be transferred from police cells and taken to courts.

The government has said it will keep the measure under constant review.

West Yorkshire Police was asked to comment.