A Leeds sex offender who a judge called a “woman’s worst nightmare” killed himself just days after beginning his jail sentence.

Milad Fathy was found dead in his cell at HMP Leeds on January 29, 2023, just five days after he was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court to seven years in prison.

A report into his death states that Fathy was the 12 prisoner to have taken their own life in the prison since the start of 2020 and the fourth in a seven-week period from December 2022 to January 2023. Since Mr Fathy’s death, four more prisoners have taken their lives at Leeds.

Milad Fathy was jailed for seven years in January 2023 | West Yorkshire Police

The ombudsman’s report said this was “clearly concerning” and it was found that Mr Fathy’s healthcare provision “did not meet expectations”.

Mr Fathy had been in HMP Leeds since June 2022, when he was remanded in custody after being charged with with sexual assault, robbery, attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article.

He had a history of substance misuse and depression and between June and August staff monitored Mr Fathy under suicide and self-harm prevention procedures.

On January 24 he was sentenced to seven years in prison. takeo heard that Fathy, who lived in the Hyde Park area, sexually assaulted one young woman in May 2022 and then robbed another one of her phone a few days later. During sentence, the judge said he had a “deep-seated hostility towards women”.

Milad Fathy was found dead in his cell at HMP Leeds in Armley. | National World

Fathy was found dead in his cell on January 29 and the ombudsman’s report states that a recent sentence of Fathy’s kind “can be a trigger for suicide”.

The report reads: “He had other risk factors and had previously been monitored under suicide and self-harm prevention procedures (known as ACCT).

“While I am satisfied that staff checked his welfare in line with expectations following his sentencing – and that it is not unreasonable that they chose not to start new ACCT procedures at the time – this case is a reminder that in a busy local prison there are prisoners who might be at risk and that staff must remain vigilant to potential risk factors and triggers.”

The ombudsman also found that the prison’s healthcare provision “did not meet expectations” as Fathy’s antidepressant prescription was not reviewed.

The report recommended: “The Head of Healthcare should ensure that staff create care plans to support prisoners under their care, setting out a treatment plan including timescales for review.”