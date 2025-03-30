17 criminals who have been locked up in Leeds this week including violent murderer and twisted terrorist

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 30th Mar 2025, 16:30 BST

Here are 17 of the criminals who were locked up in Leeds this week.

Among the most shocking put behind bars is a twisted terrorist who carried a 10kg pressure-cooker bomb to a hospital site and said he wanted to “kill as many nurses as possible”.

Also sentenced this week was the violent drug addict Warren Spence, who murdered his partner Sam Varley in a vicious attack in Harehills.

Here’s the full court round-up, with 17 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -

Violent drug addict Warren Spence, 55, was told he must spend at least 24 years behind bars after he killed his partner Sam Varley during a brutal beating at their flat in Harehills. Spence, who has a history of violence against women was found guilty of murder after raining down repeated blows, using a hammer and even leaving bite marks on the woman's body.

1. Warren Spence

Violent drug addict Warren Spence, 55, was told he must spend at least 24 years behind bars after he killed his partner Sam Varley during a brutal beating at their flat in Harehills. Spence, who has a history of violence against women was found guilty of murder after raining down repeated blows, using a hammer and even leaving bite marks on the woman's body. | West Yorkshire Police

Mohammad Farooq, 29, of Hetton Road, Roundhay, was told he will serve at least 37 years in jail after he was found guilty of preparing for an act of terrorism. The student nurse carried a 10kg pressure-cooker bomb to St James' Hospital in January 2023 and said he wanted to “kill as many nurses as possible”.

2. Mohammad Farooq

Mohammad Farooq, 29, of Hetton Road, Roundhay, was told he will serve at least 37 years in jail after he was found guilty of preparing for an act of terrorism. The student nurse carried a 10kg pressure-cooker bomb to St James' Hospital in January 2023 and said he wanted to “kill as many nurses as possible”. | Counter Terrorism Police

James Montgomery, 44, of Pinfold Lane, Methley, was jailed for six years after admitting conspiracy to supply a Class B drug. The drug importer was lured into picking up packages of cannabis with a street value of more than £18 million in October last year - but was intercepted by airport officials.

3. James Montgomery

James Montgomery, 44, of Pinfold Lane, Methley, was jailed for six years after admitting conspiracy to supply a Class B drug. The drug importer was lured into picking up packages of cannabis with a street value of more than £18 million in October last year - but was intercepted by airport officials. | West Yorkshire Police/Getty/National World

Jordan Furness-Dinsdale, 22, of Broadlea Avenue, Bramley, was jailed for four years after admitting two counts of rape of a girl under 13, two of attempted rape of a girl under 13, four counts of assault on a girl under 13, three of causing or inciting a girl under 13 into sexual activity and one of assault by penetration.

4. Jordan Furness-Dinsdale

Jordan Furness-Dinsdale, 22, of Broadlea Avenue, Bramley, was jailed for four years after admitting two counts of rape of a girl under 13, two of attempted rape of a girl under 13, four counts of assault on a girl under 13, three of causing or inciting a girl under 13 into sexual activity and one of assault by penetration. | West Yorkshire Police/PA

Nam Nguyen, 25, was jailed for 33 months after he admitted production of cannabis and driving without a licence. The drugs farmer was caught tending to a cannabis factory at a home on Burley Lodge Terrace on February 26 last year, the second time he had been involved in the criminal activity.

5. Nam Nguyen

Nam Nguyen, 25, was jailed for 33 months after he admitted production of cannabis and driving without a licence. The drugs farmer was caught tending to a cannabis factory at a home on Burley Lodge Terrace on February 26 last year, the second time he had been involved in the criminal activity. | West Yorkshire Police/Google

Simon Connolly, 44, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years after admitting two counts of burglary, one of possession of Class A drugs, as well as theft and assault. The serial burglar broke into student homes in the Hyde Park area on February 14 - but was caught after leaving fingerprints and a footprint behind.

6. Simon Connolly

Simon Connolly, 44, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years after admitting two counts of burglary, one of possession of Class A drugs, as well as theft and assault. The serial burglar broke into student homes in the Hyde Park area on February 14 - but was caught after leaving fingerprints and a footprint behind. | West Yorkshire Police/National World

