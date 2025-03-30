Here’s the full court round-up, with 17 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Warren Spence
Violent drug addict Warren Spence, 55, was told he must spend at least 24 years behind bars after he killed his partner Sam Varley during a brutal beating at their flat in Harehills. Spence, who has a history of violence against women was found guilty of murder after raining down repeated blows, using a hammer and even leaving bite marks on the woman's body. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Mohammad Farooq
Mohammad Farooq, 29, of Hetton Road, Roundhay, was told he will serve at least 37 years in jail after he was found guilty of preparing for an act of terrorism. The student nurse carried a 10kg pressure-cooker bomb to St James' Hospital in January 2023 and said he wanted to “kill as many nurses as possible”. | Counter Terrorism Police
3. James Montgomery
James Montgomery, 44, of Pinfold Lane, Methley, was jailed for six years after admitting conspiracy to supply a Class B drug. The drug importer was lured into picking up packages of cannabis with a street value of more than £18 million in October last year - but was intercepted by airport officials. | West Yorkshire Police/Getty/National World
4. Jordan Furness-Dinsdale
Jordan Furness-Dinsdale, 22, of Broadlea Avenue, Bramley, was jailed for four years after admitting two counts of rape of a girl under 13, two of attempted rape of a girl under 13, four counts of assault on a girl under 13, three of causing or inciting a girl under 13 into sexual activity and one of assault by penetration. | West Yorkshire Police/PA
5. Nam Nguyen
Nam Nguyen, 25, was jailed for 33 months after he admitted production of cannabis and driving without a licence. The drugs farmer was caught tending to a cannabis factory at a home on Burley Lodge Terrace on February 26 last year, the second time he had been involved in the criminal activity. | West Yorkshire Police/Google
6. Simon Connolly
Simon Connolly, 44, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years after admitting two counts of burglary, one of possession of Class A drugs, as well as theft and assault. The serial burglar broke into student homes in the Hyde Park area on February 14 - but was caught after leaving fingerprints and a footprint behind. | West Yorkshire Police/National World