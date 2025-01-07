Pervert groped teen girl on Wakefield bus and said he wanted 'threesome'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pervert has been jailed after he groped a terrfied girl on a bus and told her he wanted a threesome with her and her friend.

Michael Green was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week after he was deemed a risk to young girls.

The 40-year-old had been drinking at the Blind Pig in Wakefield city centre on January 26 last year before catching a bus to Castleford shortly before 5pm.

Two teenage girls had boarded before him and sat at the back. When Green got on, he sat near to the back and struck up a conversation, asking one of the girls about her day.

But he then quickly asked if she had a boyfriend, and asked whether they thought he looked 40, which they said he did and he appeared to take offence, prosecutor Anthony Moore told the court.

Clearly trying to put him off, one of the girls told him she was 13, when she was in fact 15, but Green continued to make lewd comments, calling her “sexy” and saying he wanted a threesome with the two girls.

He put his hand on her thigh and began stroking her leg. He then did it again minutes later. The girl later said she was too scared to move or say anything.

While Green was distracted as he rolled a cigarette, the girls moved to the front of the bus but he followed them and sat nearby.

The bus driver stopped and inquired what was happening. When the girls told him, the police were called and were waiting for the bus at Castleford Bus Station, where Green was arrested.

He initially claimed his drink had been spiked at the pub, but this was rejected.

Green, of of St James’ Court, Havercroft, Wakefield, later admitted a charge of sexual assault. He has previous convictions including an indecent assault from when he was 15.

Mitigating, Michael Devlin said Green had been drinking that day, having had “three or four” pints of lager.

He said that Green had since expressed remorse during his probation report, had a “desire to apologise” to the young girl and “accepts what he did was wrong”.

He said that Green had learning difficulties and suggested he could be managed in the community by the probation service.

But Judge Tom Bayliss KC disagreed, so jailed him for 16 months.

He told Green: “It must have been an ordeal for this child, one that the courts can’t overlook or minimise.

“Behaviour such as this towards children will not be tolerated by this or any court.”

He pointed to a report into Green which found him to be a risk to children and had “poor internal control”.

He put Green on the sex offender register for 10 years and gave him a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), banning him from contact with children.