A heavily convicted thug was a passenger in a car involved in a hit and run that killed a dog in Pontefract.

Cameron Callear has had his current prison sentence extended for the incident on West Street in South Kirkby.

Cameron Callear, 30, of no fixed abode

Leeds Crown Court heard yesterday (January 10) that the 30-year-old was a passenger in a Ford Mondeo that ploughed into two men and the pup on August 16, 2023.

It came after an earlier incident in a woman’s home in which one of the victims had tried to steal drugs, prosecutor Andrew Stranex told the court.

Two other defendants have been charged with separate offences relating to the same incident, and a trial has been set for next year.

Mr Stranex continued: “[One of the] co-defendants drove at speed, mounting the kerb and colliding with one of the victims, causing injuries.

“The car then collided with other person causing minor injury and unfortunately killing the dog they had with them.”

The court heard that a witness to the incident was left in shock after Callear deliberately opened the passenger door of the car so that it hit his thigh, leaving him bruised.

Callear, of no fixed address, admitted a count of assault occasioning ABH in relation to opening the car door and appeared for sentencing via video link from HMP Moorland.

He is currently serving a sentence of two years and 10 months for violent disorder relating to the riots of August last year.

Callear has 14 previous convictions for 18 offences, and served a prison sentence for burglary in 2022.

Judge Tahir Khan KC sentenced him to 24 weeks in prison.