Alphonso Frederick carried out the assault on the woman after he rekindled an old friendship with her following his prison release.

Leeds Crown Court heard how the woman went to meet 65-year-old Frederick for a social drink at his flat on Roundhay Road on October 15 last year

She awoke the next morning fully clothed on his bed with severe pain to her head and body.

Convicted murderer Alphonso Frederick was returned to prison for attacking a woman at his flat on Roundhay Road.

Christine Edgerton, prosecuting, said Frederick called a taxi for the 56-year-old woman and she went to her daughter's home.

Ms Edgerton said the victim's daughter was shocked to see her mother "black and blue" with bruises.

She had swelling around her eyes and cheekbones and there was dried blood around her lips.

She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance where she was found to have six fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

The prosecutor said the woman had to be given morphine for the pain and spent five days in hospital.

Police arrested Frederick at his flat and found a set of dentures belonging to the woman in his bedroom drawer.

In a victim statement read to the court, the woman said: "I am suffering from extreme pain and discomfort as a result of this crime which is causing me to lose sleep.

"I am barely able to walk, breathe or move as a result of my injuries."

The statement continued: "I still feel anxious and stressed and suffer from nightmares, leading me to wake up in the night."

Ms Edgerton said the victim only recalled having a few drinks at Frederick's flat before waking up in extreme pain the following morning.

In 1985, Frederick was given a life sentence, with a minimum tariff of 25 years in custody, for the murder of a woman.

He was finally released from custody on licence on May 20 last year, five months before carrying out the attack.

Mark Foley, mitigating, said Frederick had not indicated any motive or justification for attacking the victim, adding: "That will be a matter of great concern."

Mr Foley added: "It is difficult to mitigate. His recollections (of the assault) are poor.

"He does recognise that he did assault the complainant.

"He recalls the beginning of the assault.

"Clearly drink played a part and that is an aggravating, not a mitigating, factor."

Frederick appeared in court via a video link from prison.

The victim sat in the public gallery of the court during the sentencing hearing.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC imposed an extended prison sentence of five years but warned Frederick it is possible that he may never be released from prison.

He said: "You should understand that, having regard to the fact that you were on life licence and committed this offence so soon after being released for an offence of murder, it is very likely that it will be very many years indeed, if ever, that you are released into the community."

Frederick must serve a custodial period of three years, of which he must spend two-thirds in custody, followed by a further two years on licence.

Judge Marson said: "The number of injuries indicate to me that this was clearly a prolonged and persistent attack upon her.

"It is very troubling to hear that you are not able to indicate any motive for the attack.