The youngsters, aged one and three years old, were rescued after their grandad used a set of ladders to get into the property in Leeds.

Leeds Crown Court heard it was the second time the mum has committed offences against her children.

Nicoletta Alistari, prosecuting, said the mum left the children overnight in the property on May 20 this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Crown Court

Their grandmother became concerned at midday the next day as she had been expecting to see them.

She went to her daughter's home but could not get into the property.

The grandad used a set of ladders to reach a window which the elder child opened for him to get inside.

Ms Alistari said the children were upset, hungry and thirsty.

The property was untidy and tablets and scissors were within reach of the children.

The defendant, who has not been named to protect the identity of the children, was arrested and claimed she had left the children in the care of her cousin.

She later changed her account and said that she had been asked to support the defendant.

The mum pleaded guilty to two offences of child cruelty.

She was the subject of a suspended sentence, imposed in August last year, for similar offences against her children.

The mum appeared in court via a video link from HMP New Hall.

Rebecca Young, mitigating, said her client had been in prison on remand for almost two months since being arrested.

Ms Young said the defendant had lost custody of the children and had been working with social services while in jail.

Read more: Motorist knocked down by rival driver during road rage incident in Leeds on way home from Ikea shopping tripThe barrister said: "She knows she can't be punished any greater than by losing her children."

A probation service report recommended that the woman be given a punishment in the community so she can address her offending behaviour.

She was made the subject of a two-year community order, which includes completing 60 rehabilitation activity requirement days and a six-month alcohol treatment requirement.

The defendant was also made the subject of a tagged curfew order for six months.

Recorder Bryan Cox QC said: "You will appreciate that you are in a very difficult position today because these were very serious offences in relation to your children and this isn't the first time you have been in court for offences such as this.

"Notwithstanding these offences, I am told you have obvious affection for you children.

"I hope that is right and that you can address your other personal difficulties so that you make a fresh start with things moving forward.

"It really is the last chance saloon in terms of addressing your problems and taking advantage of the therapeutic help that is available to you.