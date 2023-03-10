Cocaine-using Todd Pappin, aged 31, was charged following an investigation by Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, with two counts of controlling or coercive behaviour relating to his actions in monitoring, repeatedly demeaning and taking control over the lives of the two women in relationships during 2016 to 2017 in Ilkley and 2019 to 2020 in Leeds.

This included regularly not allowing one victim out to see her family or friends, or to buy new clothes or put make up on, as well as physical assaults.

The other victim was manipulated by Pappin and stopped from seeing family and friends. When she broke up with him, he sent her abusive messages, refused to take no for an answer and turned up at her work and home.

Pappin was given a suspended sentence today. (library pic)

The offences came to light when a friend of the more recent victim contacted police to report the abuse. Investigating officer Detective Constable Rachel Jackson identified the earlier victim after carrying out enquiries into Pappin.

He was convicted of the two offences after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Mitigating on his behalf, Charlotte Rimmer said: “He is genuinely sorry for his behaviour in this case. He had not properly appreciated how bad he had been. It’s an important first step in his rehabilitation.”

He was sentenced today to two years’ jail, suspended for two years. He was also required to attend a building better relationships course, 21 days rehabilitation, 150 hours of unpaid work, plus a restraining for an unlimited time that bans him from contacting either victim.

The judge in the case warned Pappin, of Carr Lane, Low Moor, Bradford, that he would go to prison if he breached any of the conditions of his sentence or committed further domestic abuse offences.

Recorder Anthony Hawks said: “In my view you are an immature, jealous and controlling bully. You subjected both young women to a catalogue of disgraceful behaviour., involving controlling boorish and aggressive behaviour using insulting and degrading language. You ought to be ashamed of yourself.

"It’s clear you still have a problem with alcohol and cocaine.”

Recorder Hawks said he would not lock him up immediately because he would receive no help from probation, but warned him that he “feet would not touch the ground” should he offend again.

Speaking after the case, Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lambert, who heads Leeds District Safeguarding, said: “Pappin was responsible for a sustained pattern of controlling and coercive behaviour against two separate women victims during their relationships, and his actions have had a significant traumatic impact on their lives.

“No-one should have to endure the type of behaviour he inflicted on these two women over considerable periods of time. They should rightly have expected someone they were in an intimate relationship with to be caring and supportive.

