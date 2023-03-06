Iwona Placety, 44, and her daughter Aleksandra Placety, 21, had advertised over the internet for an “escort” to work in Leeds, which was spotted by Surrey Police investigating Polish nationals being trafficked to Britain as part of the sex industry. The advert was offering travel to the UK.

The IP address was traced to at an apartment at Whitehall Quay in Leeds city centre to which police obtained a search warrant. Linked to that was an apartment on Northern Street in the city, which was clearly being used as a brothel by Iwona, prosecutor Ian Cook told Leeds Crown Court.

Meanwhile, a call was made to the police on August 14, 2021 by a woman who said she had answered the advert and was met at the city’s railway station by both Iwona and Aleksandra.

The mum and daughter were involved with the city-centre brothel in Northern Street Apartments.

She was told she must start work immediately after being taken to Northern Street, and was expected to work 12-hour shifts, seeing up to 19 clients at £140 an hour. She said that Iwona would stand outside the door “to control the flow of clients”.

She said she was meant to get a 50/50 split of the takings, but received no money, so contacted the police.

After their arrest, Iwona gave no comments during interview, while Aleksandra admitted her mother was a sex worker and used the Northern Street apartment.

They both admitted arranging the travel of a person with a view to exploiting them. They denied controlling prostitution with an expectation to gain. This was accepted by the Crown, with the latter charge to remain on file.

No mitigation was offered by either of the defendants’ barristers after the judge, Recorder Anthony Hawks, said he would not send either to prison.

Iwona, of Velocity Walk, Leeds, received a 12-month sentence, suspended for 12 months. Aleksandra, of the same address, was given a six-month sentence, also suspended for 12 months.

Recorder Hawks said: "How you conduct yourself is a matter for you, but it’s a serious matter to facilitate another person to your activities.”