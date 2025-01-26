Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A child was robbed of his new coat after an incident at a Leeds shopping centre.

Police have issued images of three young men they would like to talk to following the robbery in Leeds city centre.

The incident happened at around 7pm on Wednesday, January 22 at The St John’s Centre, Merrion Street.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The suspects followed the young male into a secluded location before pinning him to the wall and taking his new coat.”

Anyone who recognises the pictured males is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team by calling 101 or go online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 13250039857.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.