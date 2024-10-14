44 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1984

By Andrew Hutchinson

Published 14th Oct 2024, 04:45 BST

These thought-provoking photos chart a year in the life of Leeds and its residents in the mid-1980s.

The gallery of memories turns back the clock to 1984, a year which saw the future of three city centre post offices - included one on The Headrow and another in the Merrion Centre - under threat. The Post Office planned to replace them with a new Crown Post Office at the St John’s Centre. News stories from the 12 months are featured as well as a host of memories from around the city’s suburbs including Cookridge, Hunslet, Burmantofts and Moortown. READ MORE: Memories of the Co-op on Albion Street in the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Post Office on The Headrow opposite the Odeon Cinema which faced the axe.

The Post Office on The Headrow opposite the Odeon Cinema which faced the axe.

Former World light heavyweight champion John Conteh was hoping to knock out a few critics. He was appearing in a major role in Willy Russell's hit musical Blood Brothers being staged at the Leeds Grand Theatre.

Former World light heavyweight champion John Conteh was hoping to knock out a few critics. He was appearing in a major role in Willy Russell's hit musical Blood Brothers being staged at the Leeds Grand Theatre.

This is Leeds band The Pleasure Garden. Pictured, from left are, Darren Longhorn, Mark Adams, Mark Gregory and Carla Wood. At the front is Ede Annan.

This is Leeds band The Pleasure Garden. Pictured, from left are, Darren Longhorn, Mark Adams, Mark Gregory and Carla Wood. At the front is Ede Annan.

Rod Hull and Emu visited Austick's bookshop on The Headrow. Young Helen Buchan was singled out for special attention by Emu.

Rod Hull and Emu visited Austick's bookshop on The Headrow. Young Helen Buchan was singled out for special attention by Emu.

West Yorkshire received the first of 22 railbuses when British Rail chairman Bob Reid arrived to make the hand over at Leeds City Station.

West Yorkshire received the first of 22 railbuses when British Rail chairman Bob Reid arrived to make the hand over at Leeds City Station.

Bricklaying at Leeds College of Building. Around 3,000 students enrolled each year for courses ranging from evening only and day release to full time BTEC diplomas.

Bricklaying at Leeds College of Building. Around 3,000 students enrolled each year for courses ranging from evening only and day release to full time BTEC diplomas.

