Police are continuing to hunt for three suspects after a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Leeds.

The incident was reported in the early hours of Wednesday morning (November 6).

Here’s everything we know so far as police enquiries continue...

The incident was reported in the early hours of Wednesday morning. | Google/WYP/NW

What happened?

Detectives are investigating the serious sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl, which occurred in a ginnel off Chatsworth Road, Harehills, near to the junction with Sandhurst Avenue.

How is the victim?

Officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are continuing to support the victim and carry out enquiries into the incident.

Have any arrests been made?

No arrests have been made at this stage but police have released images of three males they want to identify.

What have police said?

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “While it is appreciated that the images of the three suspects are low quality, it is hoped someone may recognise the males as a group who were in the area around the time.”

What should I do if I have any information?

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation has been urged to call 101 quoting crime reference 13240604436, or report via the West Yorkshire Police website.