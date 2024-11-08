Cops have launched a manhunt after a 14-year-old girl was the victim of a sex attack in Leeds.

The incident, that happened in a ginnel off Chatsworth Road in Harehills near to the junction with Sandhurst Avenue, was reported in the early hours of Wednesday morning (November 6).

Police have now released pictures of three males they want to identify.

Officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are continuing to support the victim and carry out enquiries into the incident.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “While it is appreciated that the images of the three suspects are low quality, it is hoped someone may recognise the males as a group who were in the area around the time.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation has been urged to call 101 quoting crime reference 13240604436, or report via the West Yorkshire Police website.