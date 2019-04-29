Chapeltown slashing happened near illegal nightclub known as 'The Hole'

A man being bottled in the face outside an illegal drinking den in Chapeltown is the latest in a series of violent incidents connected to the establishment, according to people living nearby.

Neighbours said the venue - known locally as 'the hole' - had been attracting more trouble over the past few months.

Back Newton Grove at the junction with Chapeltown Road.

A man was slashed in the face in the street outside the venue near the junction of Back Newton Grove and Chapeltown Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

There had been a barbecue and a large gathering of people in the area on the Saturday night.

Spots of blood could be seen on the road on Sunday. Police forensics officers were examining the scene on Sunday morning.

A police forensics officer was examining Back Newton Grove on Sunday.

The man, 45, took himself to hospital, where he was spoken to by police.

A neighbour, who wanted to remain anonymous, said an unlicensed drinking den had been operating in the area on and off for around 15 years.

He said: "It had quietened down for a while but over the last few months there have been more and more violent disputes on Friday and Saturday nights."

"It's getting increasingly out of control. It often ends up kicking off at around 5am or 6am.

"I have said that someone will get hurt. It's unfortunate that it's come to this to make it stop."

A police cordon was still in place on Monday afternoon. Officers have searched the drinking den, believed to be at the same address that was shut down in 2011.

Then, police shut down a venue known as the Sunrise Club after they believed it was linked to a stabbing earlier that year.

Another woman who lives in the area said there had been a fight near the venue a few weeks ago.

Two men were arrested on Sunday. They have been bailed pending further enquiries.