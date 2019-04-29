Legacy of tragic Leeds teacher Ann Maguire helps young people follow their dreams

Have your say

She dedicated herself to helping children fulfil their potential during her long career as a teacher.

And, five years on from her shocking death, Ann Maguire's legacy of love and selflessness continues to give young people a chance to follow their creative dreams.

A Leeds West Indian Carnival project.

More than £26,000 is being distributed in the latest round of grants and bursaries from the Ann Maguire Arts Education Fund, which was set up following the Leeds schoolteacher’s murder. The recipients include:

* Dance Action Zone Leeds, which works to help young people improve their emotional well-being and resilience;

* DJ School UK, which is making 13 bursaries available for its accredited DJ skills course;

* Shakespeare Schools Foundation, which is running storytelling and staging workshops with 10 local schools;

* New Wortley Community Association, which is providing free drama sessions to help young people develop acting, singing and dance skills;

* Leeds West Indian Carnival, which is aiming to pass on costume design and construction know-how to a new generation of young people.

Leeds West Indian Carnival's Stuart Bailey said: "We are truly grateful to the Ann Maguire Arts Education Fund for supporting this project to engage young people within the local and wider communities and help to develop new vocational skills to reduce the levels of unemployment.”

Mrs Maguire's daughter, Emma, said: "We received some fantastic applications this year and I am delighted that we can continue to help young people gain access to the arts and develop their skills and confidence in dance, drama and music.

"A big thank you to all who have supported the fund over these past years, especially those who have given of their time and talents to raise funds.

"We are grateful for this fitting and meaningful work in memory of a very special lady."

Mrs Maguire, 61, was stabbed by pupil Will Cornick during a lesson at Halton Moor’s Corpus Christi Catholic College in April 2014.

The Ann Maguire Arts Education Fund is managed by the Leeds Community Foundation charity and will reopen for applications in December.

For further information, visit www.annmaguire.org.