The teenagers were attacked at around 11:11pm yesterday (April 4) by a group of males with weapons in Louis Street. Both teenagers were left needing surgery for their injuries, although they are not believed to be life threatening.

A police statement has now been issued and Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle has confirmed information suggests “a discharge of a weapon occurred”. A section 60 order for a designated area of the city between Sheepscar and Moortown has been authorised. This gives police officers the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without them having to have their usual grounds to suspect each person searched.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, said: “We understand this incident will cause some concerns among the community and have launched a full investigation into the circumstances.

Image: Google Street View

“We believe that the two males were attacked by a group of four to five males who decamped from what was described as a small, dark hatchback vehicle and would appeal to anyone who saw a similar vehicle in the area at the time to contact us.

“One of the injured males had a ball bearing embedded in his hand and our information suggests that a discharge of a weapon occurred. We would similarly appeal for anyone who witnessed this to get in touch.”

