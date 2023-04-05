The incident happened in Louis Street, Chapeltown at approximately 11.11pm yesterday (Tuesday) when two males were attacked by a group of males with weapons. Both suffered serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Increased stop and search powers have been put in place temporarily in Leeds to prevent serious violence and keep communities safe following an incident yesterday.

“Senior officers at Leeds District have authorised the use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons in the area and to prevent serious violence.”

Two males were attacked by a gang with weapons on Louis Street in Chapeltown at around 11.11pm on Tuesday. Photo: Google

The order covers an area from the A61 at Sheepscar up Scott Hill Road into Moortown and back down the A58 to its junction with Harehills Lane. The authorisation came into effect at 1.30am today (Wednesday) for an initial 24 hours and its continuation will be subject to regular reviews.

It gives police officers the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without them having to have their usual grounds to suspect each person searched.

The spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Maintaining the trust and confidence of the community is vital and we are continuing to liaise with key community representatives, including the district's Independent Advisory Group, to ensure appropriate scrutiny and accountability around the use of this additional power.”