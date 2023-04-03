News you can trust since 1890
Caught on camera in Leeds: 23 people West Yorkshire Police need to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

Do you recognise any of the following people? All images are courtesy of West Yorkshire Police.

1. Caught on camera

Do you recognise any of the following people? All images are courtesy of West Yorkshire Police.

Image LD4556 refers to a theft from shop on March 22.

2. Theft from shop

Image LD4556 refers to a theft from shop on March 22.

Image LD4557 refers to an assault on March 19.

3. Assault

Image LD4557 refers to an assault on March 19.

Image LD4561 refers to a theft from shop on March 24.

4. Theft from shop

Image LD4561 refers to a theft from shop on March 24.

