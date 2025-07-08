A major police operation sealed off several streets in Leeds after a man was discovered with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Emergency personnel, including armed officers, arrived in Armley in the early hours of Monday, July 7, in response to a serious incident.

A forensic team was called in, and police were observed searching drains and gutters for evidence.

Detectives and forensic experts were seen combing the scene at Cedar Place. | National World

Here's everything we know so far -

What happened?

At 1.37am on Monday, police received reports of a gunshot being heard in Cedar Place, located in the Armley area of Leeds. The caller also mentioned that a man had been injured and that witnesses observed what is believed to be an electric motorbike leaving the area.

Emergency responders, including armed officers, were dispatched to the scene, where they found a man with an injured leg, likely caused by a gunshot. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not life-threatening.

Has anyone been arrested?

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests have been made in the case. On Monday, police established a cordon between Colton Road and Cedar Place, restricting access to most of Cedar Place and blocking all traffic on Colton Road.

A forensic team was observed searching the area, while officers were seen scouring the drains and gutters for any clues. Additionally, police have confiscated a white van left at the scene, although it has not yet been confirmed whether the van is connected to the incident.

Detectives also searched nearby ginnels and bins. | National World

What are residents saying?

Concerned residents lined the streets outside a police cordon on Monday. Two women living on Cedar Place told the Yorkshire Evening Post that they had been "stuck all day" and were unable to leave by car because of the police barriers.

Another resident reported hearing a loud bang in the early hours of Monday, but initially thought it was related to construction or traffic.

Full police statement:

At 1.37am today (Monday), police were notified that gunshots had been heard at an address in Cedar Place, Armley.

It was also reported that a man had been injured and people had been seen leaving the address on what was believed to be an electric motorbike.

A HGV was seen loaded onto the truck. | National World

Armed officers were deployed to the location, where a man was found with a leg injury.

He was taken to hospital for further treatment to the injury, which appeared to be consistent with the discharge of a firearm.

His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

A scene remains in place today while enquiries into this incident continue.

Anyone with information which may assist this investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 0071 of 7 July.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

West Yorkshire Police have been asked for an update.