Cedar Place Armley: Live updates as armed police swarm Leeds street after 'gunshots heard' and man injured
Police were told that gunshots were heard at a property on Cedar Place in Armley in the early hours of this morning (July 7).
It sparked a huge emergency response, including armed officers who scrambled to the scene.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “It was also reported that a man had been injured and people had been seen leaving the address on what was believed to be an electric motorbike.”
When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man with a leg injury, which they said “appeared to be consistent with the discharge of a firearm”.
The wounded man was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries. Police said his wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.
A cordon remains in place at the scene as detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team continue their investigation.
West Yorkshire Police has urged anyone with information to come forward. Those who can help with the investigation should call 101, quoting log 0071 of July 7.
Tow truck leaves scene as cordon briefly lifted then reinstated
The tow truck has now left Cedar Place, carrying the van that was recovered earlier this afternoon.
Police lifted the cordon, allowing some to leave the area, but it has since been put back in place as officers continue their enquiries.
🎥 Footage shows van loaded onto tow truck
New video footage shows the moment a van was carefully loaded onto a tow truck within the police cordon just moments ago.
Officers stood close by as the tow truck was lifted and secured.
It comes after forensic teams started to pack up and parts of the police cordon begin to be lifted.
Some heard 'loud bang'
There have been reports that there was a ‘loud bang’ in the early hours of the morning, which could be connected to the incident.
Residents complain of smell as police appear to search drains
People living on Cedar Place say there’s a smell lingering in the street, which appears to be linked to officers searching drains as part of the investigation.
🚚 Van appears to be loaded onto tow truck at scene
A van is now being loaded onto the tow truck on Cedar Place.
The vehicle is being carefully recovered in full view of officers. It’s not yet confirmed how the van is connected to the incident.
Tow truck now on scene
A tow truck has now arrived on Cedar Place and is positioned inside the area where police activity has been focused throughout the day.
🎥 Footage shows ongoing police operation
New footage from the scene shows the police operation still ongoing.
Despite some parts of the cordon now being lifted, activity remains focused on the street, where police appear to be continuing their enquiries.
⚠️ Cordon being lifted as tow truck arrives at scene
The police cordon on Cedar Place is now starting to come down.
A tow truck has just arrived at the scene and appears to be heading toward a specific area within the cordon, though it's not yet clear what vehicle is being recovered.
🚨 Forensic officers appear to be leaving the scene
There are signs that the investigation on Cedar Place may be winding down, as forensic officers have now been seen packing up equipment and leaving the scene.
Specialist teams in white suits had been working at the address throughout the day.
🚧 Building workers can't get to site as police cordon blocks access
Construction workers trying to reach a building site have reportedly been unable to access the area due to the ongoing police cordon.
🚗 Resident says they're 'blocked in' as police cordon shuts down Cedar Place
One resident on Cedar Place tells us they’ve been stuck all day and unable to leave by car due to the police cordon.
The cordon has remained in place following the early-hours shooting, and officers are continuing detailed work at the scene.
🔍 Police seen searching gutters as investigation continues
Officers at the scene on Cedar Place have been seen combing the street and inspecting gutters, as the investigation into the early-hours shooting continues.
📸 First pictures from scene as police cordon in place
These are the first images from Cedar Place in Armley, where a police cordon remains in place following reports of gunshots in the early hours.
Pictures show a section of the street cordoned off, with officers standing guard and a number of police vehicles.
🚨 Police statement in full
West Yorkshire Police has issued a statement after a man was found with a gunshot wound on Cedar Place in the early hours of this morning (July 7) 👇
At 1.37am today (Monday), police were notified that gunshots had been heard at an address in Cedar Place, Armley.
It was also reported that a man had been injured and people had been seen leaving the address on what was believed to be an electric motorbike.
Armed officers were deployed to the location, where a man was found with a leg injury.
He was taken to hospital for further treatment to the injury, which appeared to be consistent with the discharge of a firearm.
His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.
A scene remains in place today while enquiries into this incident continue.
Anyone with information which may assist this investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 0071 of 7 July.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.