Live

Cedar Place Armley: Live updates as armed police swarm Leeds street after 'gunshots heard' and man injured

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Jul 2025, 14:31 BST
A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot in the leg in Leeds.

Police were told that gunshots were heard at a property on Cedar Place in Armley in the early hours of this morning (July 7).

A police cordon is in place after a man was reportedly shot in the leg in Leeds.placeholder image
A police cordon is in place after a man was reportedly shot in the leg in Leeds. | National World

It sparked a huge emergency response, including armed officers who scrambled to the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “It was also reported that a man had been injured and people had been seen leaving the address on what was believed to be an electric motorbike.”

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man with a leg injury, which they said “appeared to be consistent with the discharge of a firearm”.

The wounded man was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries. Police said his wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A cordon remains in place at the scene as detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team continue their investigation.

West Yorkshire Police has urged anyone with information to come forward. Those who can help with the investigation should call 101, quoting log 0071 of July 7.

Scroll down for live updates on this story as it develops -

🚨 LIVE as armed police swarm Leeds street after 'gunshots heard' and man injured

15:53 BST

Tow truck leaves scene as cordon briefly lifted then reinstated

The tow truck has left the scene.placeholder image
The tow truck has left the scene. | National World

The tow truck has now left Cedar Place, carrying the van that was recovered earlier this afternoon.

Police lifted the cordon, allowing some to leave the area, but it has since been put back in place as officers continue their enquiries.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter

15:30 BST

🎥 Footage shows van loaded onto tow truck

New video footage shows the moment a van was carefully loaded onto a tow truck within the police cordon just moments ago.

Officers stood close by as the tow truck was lifted and secured.

It comes after forensic teams started to pack up and parts of the police cordon begin to be lifted.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter

15:22 BST

Some heard 'loud bang'

There have been reports that there was a ‘loud bang’ in the early hours of the morning, which could be connected to the incident.

15:20 BST

Residents complain of smell as police appear to search drains

People living on Cedar Place say there’s a smell lingering in the street, which appears to be linked to officers searching drains as part of the investigation.

15:19 BST

🚚 Van appears to be loaded onto tow truck at scene

A van is being loaded onto the tow truck.placeholder image
A van is being loaded onto the tow truck. | National World

A van is now being loaded onto the tow truck on Cedar Place.

The vehicle is being carefully recovered in full view of officers. It’s not yet confirmed how the van is connected to the incident.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter

15:16 BST

Tow truck now on scene

A tow truck is on the scene.placeholder image
A tow truck is on the scene. | National World

A tow truck has now arrived on Cedar Place and is positioned inside the area where police activity has been focused throughout the day.

15:14 BST

🎥 Footage shows ongoing police operation

New footage from the scene shows the police operation still ongoing.

Despite some parts of the cordon now being lifted, activity remains focused on the street, where police appear to be continuing their enquiries.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter

15:01 BST

⚠️ Cordon being lifted as tow truck arrives at scene

The cordon appears to be coming down.placeholder image
The cordon appears to be coming down. | National World

The police cordon on Cedar Place is now starting to come down.

A tow truck has just arrived at the scene and appears to be heading toward a specific area within the cordon, though it's not yet clear what vehicle is being recovered.

14:59 BST

🚨 Forensic officers appear to be leaving the scene

Forensic teams appear to be leaving the scene.placeholder image
Forensic teams appear to be leaving the scene. | National World

There are signs that the investigation on Cedar Place may be winding down, as forensic officers have now been seen packing up equipment and leaving the scene.

Specialist teams in white suits had been working at the address throughout the day.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter

14:57 BST

🚧 Building workers can't get to site as police cordon blocks access

Constructions workers reportedly can't access this site.placeholder image
Constructions workers reportedly can't access this site. | National World

Construction workers trying to reach a building site have reportedly been unable to access the area due to the ongoing police cordon.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter

14:44 BST

🚗 Resident says they're 'blocked in' as police cordon shuts down Cedar Place

One resident on Cedar Place tells us they’ve been stuck all day and unable to leave by car due to the police cordon.

The cordon has remained in place following the early-hours shooting, and officers are continuing detailed work at the scene.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter

14:41 BST

🔍 Police seen searching gutters as investigation continues

Officers appear to be searching for something near to the scene.placeholder image
Officers appear to be searching for something near to the scene. | National World

Officers at the scene on Cedar Place have been seen combing the street and inspecting gutters, as the investigation into the early-hours shooting continues.

14:38 BST

📸 First pictures from scene as police cordon in place

Police are at the scene of an incident in Armley.placeholder image
Police are at the scene of an incident in Armley. | National World
There are a significant number of police vehicles at the scene.placeholder image
There are a significant number of police vehicles at the scene. | National World
A cordon remains in placeplaceholder image
A cordon remains in place | National World

These are the first images from Cedar Place in Armley, where a police cordon remains in place following reports of gunshots in the early hours.

Pictures show a section of the street cordoned off, with officers standing guard and a number of police vehicles.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter

14:31 BST

🚨 Police statement in full

West Yorkshire Police has issued a statement after a man was found with a gunshot wound on Cedar Place in the early hours of this morning (July 7) 👇

At 1.37am today (Monday), police were notified that gunshots had been heard at an address in Cedar Place, Armley.

It was also reported that a man had been injured and people had been seen leaving the address on what was believed to be an electric motorbike.

Armed officers were deployed to the location, where a man was found with a leg injury.

He was taken to hospital for further treatment to the injury, which appeared to be consistent with the discharge of a firearm.

His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

A scene remains in place today while enquiries into this incident continue.

Anyone with information which may assist this investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 0071 of 7 July.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

West Yorkshire Police

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice