At 1.37am today (Monday), police were notified that gunshots had been heard at an address in Cedar Place, Armley.

It was also reported that a man had been injured and people had been seen leaving the address on what was believed to be an electric motorbike.

Armed officers were deployed to the location, where a man was found with a leg injury.

He was taken to hospital for further treatment to the injury, which appeared to be consistent with the discharge of a firearm.

His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

A scene remains in place today while enquiries into this incident continue.

Anyone with information which may assist this investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 0071 of 7 July.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.