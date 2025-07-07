Cedar Place, Armley: 17 pictures show police scour drains and streets in forensic search after man shot in leg

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Jul 2025, 17:45 BST

Police have been searching drains after a man was discovered with a suspected gunshot wound in Leeds during the early hours of Monday.

Reports of potential gunfire on Cedar Place in Armley were received just before 2am this morning (July 7), prompting a large-scale emergency response that included armed officers.

When police arrived, they found a man with a leg injury that officers believe could be consistent with a gunshot wound.

Authorities have been meticulously examining streets, drains, and even bins for evidence as the investigation continues.

Below are 17 pictures from the scene:

A large police presence could be seen at Cedar Place on Monday.

1. Cedar Place, Armley

A large police presence could be seen at Cedar Place on Monday. | National World

A police cordon and several vehicles blocked Colton Road and Cedar Place while forensics and detectives combed the scene for evidence.

2. Cedar Place, Armley

A police cordon and several vehicles blocked Colton Road and Cedar Place while forensics and detectives combed the scene for evidence. | National World

Residents on a neighbouring streets said they had heard a "loud bang" while watching YouTube in the early hours of Monday.

3. Cedar Place, Armley

Residents on a neighbouring streets said they had heard a "loud bang" while watching YouTube in the early hours of Monday. | National World

The scene closed off Cedar Place from four directions, with residents telling the YEP that they had been unable to leave the street with their vehicles.

4. Cedar Place, Armley

The scene closed off Cedar Place from four directions, with residents telling the YEP that they had been unable to leave the street with their vehicles. | National World

Police said that gunshots had been heard at around 2am this morning, sparking a huge emergency response.

5. Cedar Place, Armley

Police said that gunshots had been heard at around 2am this morning, sparking a huge emergency response. | National World

Police said a man was taken to hospital with a leg injury which they said “appeared to be consistent with the discharge of a firearm”.

6. Cedar Place, Armley

Police said a man was taken to hospital with a leg injury which they said “appeared to be consistent with the discharge of a firearm”. | National World

