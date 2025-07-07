Reports of potential gunfire on Cedar Place in Armley were received just before 2am this morning (July 7), prompting a large-scale emergency response that included armed officers.
When police arrived, they found a man with a leg injury that officers believe could be consistent with a gunshot wound.
Below are 17 pictures from the scene:
A large police presence could be seen at Cedar Place on Monday. | National World
A police cordon and several vehicles blocked Colton Road and Cedar Place while forensics and detectives combed the scene for evidence. | National World
Residents on a neighbouring streets said they had heard a "loud bang" while watching YouTube in the early hours of Monday. | National World
The scene closed off Cedar Place from four directions, with residents telling the YEP that they had been unable to leave the street with their vehicles. | National World
| National World
| National World