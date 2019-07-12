CCTV released of suspects after man run over with his own van in Middleton

Police have released CCTV images of two suspects they want to identify after a man was run over with his own van in Middleton.

It happened at about 1.30pm on Tuesday, July 2 after two men attempted to steal a white Ford transit van from the man on Thorpe Crescent.

Officers want to identify these two men after a man was run over with a stolen van. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

The 58-year-old man confronted the thieves and tried to stop them from taking the van multiple times.

During the struggle, the suspects ran him over on Thorpe Lane.

Both men then left the van and fled the scene in the direction of Sissons Road.

Police are appealing for anyone who recognises these men to get in touch with them.

Information can be passed to Leeds District CID online or on 101 quoting 13190334380.

