Man left unconscious with broken jaw after attack on Briggate in Leeds city centre

A man was left unconscious and with a broken jaw after an attack on Briggate in Leeds city centre.

The 56-year-old victim was assaulted at about 1.50am on Sunday, June 9.

Police have today released a CCTV image of a man and woman they want to speak to about the attack.

The man is described as a white male, early to mid-20s, has a tattoo on his arm.

At the time of the assault, he was wearing a dark t-shirt and Jeans.

Anyone who witnesses or has any information about the incident can be passed to Leeds District CID online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us, quoting crime reference number 13190291323 .

You can call so West Yorkshire Police on 101.

-> Christmas Day Leeds knife murderers branded 'monsters' as they are jailed for life