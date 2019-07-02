Man seriously hurt after being run over by stolen van when he confronted thieves in Middleton

A man aged in his 50s has been seriously injured after being run over by a van police believe was stolen.

Police were called to an incident in Thorpe Lane, Middleton at about 1.30pm after a man was run over by a van.

The incident in Thorpe Lane, Middleton

The man, aged in his 50s, was seriously injured in the incident and taken to hospital for emergency treatment. The man's injuries are serious but not thought to be life threatening.

Police said their initial enquiries suggest the van was stolen from Thorpe Crescent just before the incident and the injured man followed the van in a car and confronted the thieves, before being run over.

A police spokesman said: "Initial enquiries suggest the van had been stolen a short time before from Thorpe Crescent and the injured man and others had pursued it in a car and confronted the thieves near to the junction with Thorpe Mount.

"A scene and road closure is currently in place in Thorpe Lane and the police helicopter has been searching neighbouring fields for the two suspects who ran off from the scene.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 888 of July 2."