CCTV released of suspect in Leeds Briggate ATM robbery
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify over a street robbery in Leeds Briggate.
The victim, a 38-year-old woman, had drawn cash out of an ATM in Briggate at about 9.30am on November 7 when the suspect rode up on a bicycle and tried to snatch the money out of her hand.
She resisted and became involved in an altercation with the suspect during which she was pushed to the floor.
The victim managed to keep hold of the money and the suspect rode off empty handed.
He was described as white, slim build, aged in his mid thirties, with short mousy brown hair. He was wearing a dark hoodie, dark blue jeans, a baseball cap with a logo, and light blue Nike trainers. He was on a silver/grey mountain bike.
The suspect was seen on CCTV with another man who may be able to assist the investigation.
Anyone who recognises the suspect or who has any information that could assist is asked to contact PC 1399 Rochell at Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13210573300 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
