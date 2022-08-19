CCTV images of missing Leeds mum and daughter released as police remain ‘very concerned’
Police are continuing to appeal for information to help trace a mother and daughter who have gone missing from Leeds.
Aasia Majeed, aged 35, and her 22-month-old daughter were reported missing by family on Friday, August 12.
Officers say they would like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist in tracing them.
Recently-released CCTV images show them in a supermarket in Harehills on August 7 before they went missing.
DI Mark Tester, of Leeds District CID, said: “We remain very concerned for the welfare of Aasia and her daughter and urgently need to find them to check that they are okay.
“We want to hear from anyone who has seen them or who has any information on their whereabouts.”
Read More
Aasia is described as Asian, 5ft 1in tall, with long black and red dyed hair. She speaks Urdu and little English.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting reference 13220443523 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.