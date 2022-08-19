Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aasia Majeed, aged 35, and her 22-month-old daughter were reported missing by family on Friday, August 12.

Officers say they would like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist in tracing them.

Recently-released CCTV images show them in a supermarket in Harehills on August 7 before they went missing.

Aasia Majeed

DI Mark Tester, of Leeds District CID, said: “We remain very concerned for the welfare of Aasia and her daughter and urgently need to find them to check that they are okay.

“We want to hear from anyone who has seen them or who has any information on their whereabouts.”

Aasia is described as Asian, 5ft 1in tall, with long black and red dyed hair. She speaks Urdu and little English.