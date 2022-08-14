Leeds District CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen 35-year-old Aasia Majeed since she was reported missing on Friday August 12 by family.
Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries to find her and issued a public appeal on Saturday amid concerns for her welfare.
They originally said the one-year-old child believed to be with her was her son, but have since confirmed it is her daughter.
Aasia is described as an Asian woman who is 5ft 1in tall and has long black and red dyed hair. She speaks Urdu and a little English.
She has links to both the Harehills area of Leeds and the Great Horton area of Bradford.
Police are asking Aasia to make contact directly with Leeds District CID via West Yorkshire Police’s 101 number.
The same number can be used by members of the public, who are asked to quote reference log 1954 of August 12 when passing on any information.
The live chat facility available on the force’s website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat can also be used to contact the investigation team.