An image has been released of a man wanted for throwing an object onto the pitch during a recent Leeds United game.

The incident occurred during the game against Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road last Saturday (October 4), which the Whites lost 2-1.

If anyone recognises the man in the below picture or has any other information that could assist the police investigation, they are asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s dedicated football officers through the LiveChat function or by calling 101, quoting 13250569788.

The man is wanted for throwing an object onto the pitch during the match at Elland Road on Saturday, October 4. | West Yorkshire Police / National World

A 28-year-old man from Leeds has already been charged with throwing a missile onto the pitch in relation to another incident during the same game.

He has been released on bail to appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court next month.