CCTV image of man wanted for throwing object onto pitch during Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur game
The incident occurred during the game against Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road last Saturday (October 4), which the Whites lost 2-1.
If anyone recognises the man in the below picture or has any other information that could assist the police investigation, they are asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s dedicated football officers through the LiveChat function or by calling 101, quoting 13250569788.
A 28-year-old man from Leeds has already been charged with throwing a missile onto the pitch in relation to another incident during the same game.
He has been released on bail to appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court next month.