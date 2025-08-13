Police have issued CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to following reports of an attempted rape in Leeds city centre.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 1.45am on Sunday morning (August 10) in Blayds Yard. A member of staff from a nearby hotel intervened and the male suspect made off.

The victim, a woman aged in her 20s, is being supported by specially-trained officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have released still images and video footage of a man they would like to speak to. | WYP

Officers have released still images and video footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “We are investigating a serious incident which took place in Leeds city centre on a busy weekend night in which a young woman was subjected to an extremely distressing ordeal.

“There were a lot of people out in the city centre at that time and I’m hoping that the footage we are releasing will help to jog someone’s memory of the evening and will help us identify him. I would urge people to come forward with the information we need.”

He is described as a black male, aged in his 30s and 5ft 6ins tall with short hair and wearing a white t-shirt. | WYP

The victim left the Fibre club on Briggate and walked down towards the Revolution De Cuba bar on Call Lane where she encountered the suspect outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is described as a black male, aged in his 30s and 5ft 6ins tall with short hair and wearing a white t-shirt.

Anyone who thinks they recognise the man in the images is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 13250455704. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.